Wigan's eight biggest landscape-changing developments in 2024
The year 2024 looks like it’s going to be a big one for Wigan as far as economy-boosting and landscape-changing developments are concerned.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 07:36 GMT
Admittedly the year just gone has been a frustrating and in some ways disappointing one with some big projects stalling and another being all about demolition and not about building. But there is confidence that the next 12 months will be much more positive and exciting. Here are some of the biggest ones that could begin or even finish in the year ahead.
1. Eckersley Mills, Wigan Pier
One of the most rapidly developing projects in the borough for years, it was only announced that the 17-acre Eckersley Mills complex had been bought by the local Heaton Group in the spring of 2023 for a £200m transformation. But planning permissions have already been granted for several parts of the site and work is now well under way on turning Mill One (pictured) into offices with a roof-top restaurant and ground floor food hall. This is forecast to be ready to welcome visitors and businesses this coming summer if all goes to plan. Thereafter work will begin on turning Mill Three into 137 apartments. Mill Two, which is in the worst state of repair of the three main Eckersley buildings, and the remainder of the site including smaller buildings, will be the subject of a further “masterplan” application whose details have yet to be revealed Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
It has been a story of great expectations, fitful work and patience tested to the limit for the former famous tourist attraction. It was back in 2018 that developer Step Places, Wigan Council, the Canal and River Trust and The Old Courts announced that the mothballed buildings would be brought back to life as an eduction centre, events venue, distillery and food hall. All that was meant to have been turned around within 12 months. But while structural and weatherproofing work has been completed, the final phases of fitting out have been delayed on several occasions due to Covid and soaring costs. The Old Courts also dropped out after Step Places announced that it had been courted by several national events companies and a tendering process was started. A big announcement is hoped for in weeks, after which the complex could be up and running by the summer. Photo: Daniel Martino
Work has begun to revitalise Wigan’s former civic centre on Millgate which is set to be turned into a creative workspace for start-up enterprises. The concrete edifice has stood empty for years but major contractors are set to move in this spring to begin gutting it and re-dressing it so that it becomes a re-born building. The developers specialise in reconditioning concrete buildings. It is expected that the project will be completed though in the spring of 2025. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The landscape of Wigan town centre has changed dramatically in the last 12 months and, one has to admit, it has been a pretty grim year for businesses and shoppers/visitors as all they have had to see of the Galleries25 project so far is demolition work. But now 2023 is out of the way and all but the old Market Hall remains, 2024 will see first of all the construction of a new Market Hall for the traders to transfer into and then the creation of a whole range of other structures including a media centre which was given the green light in the summer. It will comprise a six-screen, 700-seat cinema, multi-lane bowling alley, indoor mini-golf, a climbing wall and wide range of other indoor leisure activities.The MMC will also include public events space and a games arcade along with bar and restaurant establishments.Later phases of the development will include 483 mixed tenure homes across seven new residential buildings; a 144-bedroom hotel; a new market hall and food court plus landscaped areas including a square for events and performances. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson