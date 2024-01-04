4 . The Galleries

The landscape of Wigan town centre has changed dramatically in the last 12 months and, one has to admit, it has been a pretty grim year for businesses and shoppers/visitors as all they have had to see of the Galleries25 project so far is demolition work. But now 2023 is out of the way and all but the old Market Hall remains, 2024 will see first of all the construction of a new Market Hall for the traders to transfer into and then the creation of a whole range of other structures including a media centre which was given the green light in the summer. It will comprise a six-screen, 700-seat cinema, multi-lane bowling alley, indoor mini-golf, a climbing wall and wide range of other indoor leisure activities.The MMC will also include public events space and a games arcade along with bar and restaurant establishments.Later phases of the development will include 483 mixed tenure homes across seven new residential buildings; a 144-bedroom hotel; a new market hall and food court plus landscaped areas including a square for events and performances. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson