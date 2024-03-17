Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rita Culshaw first started working at the pit at the age of 15 in 1948. Despite the dirt and the coldness, she fondly remembers the time as the best job she ever had because of the camaraderie between the women.

Their job involved picking stones and the occasional dead mouse out of the coal which had been brought up to the surface by the miners.

Rita Culshaw, thought to be the last Pit Brow Lass in Wigan, was presented with an award for her 90th birthday and in thanks for her hard work as a Pit Brow Lass.

The pit brow lasses would start work at 7am and finish at 2.30pm, and were paid £1.50 a week. They were a familiar sight in the town with their clogs, shawls and fingerless gloves.

Although Rita spent only three years in the job at Wigan Junction colliery in Bickershaw, she still has vivid memories of the time.

She said: "It was automatic I'd start working at the pit - my dad worked there and my sister was on the pit brow.

"I was only a little thing, about 5ft tall, and my mum said it would 'bring me out' - she meant it would give me a better outlook on life and make me grow.

Pit brow lasses at Maypole Colliery, Abram, in 1949 (archive picture)

"It was filthy and cold working there, but I loved it because of the camaraderie. They were the best three years of work I did.”

Rita, who is now a great-grandmother of four, has been tireless in her efforts to make sure the contribution of all those who worked in the mining industry is remembered.

She added: "It's important to keep the memory of the pit brow lasses alive, especially as I must be one of the last ones left. Younger generations might not even know what coal is.

"My home is a shrine to the industry and I've always been strong for the miners.

Rita Culshaw, 90, was presented with the award by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, after being nominated by Douglas councillors Matt Dawber (left) and Pat Draper (right)

"If it hadn't been for them bringing up the coal we'd have lost the Second World War. It was so important to the war effort that the Bevin boys were conscripted to go down the mines, but they don't get the recognition they deserve."

Rita was presented with the Heart of the Community Award from the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Kevin Anderson, after being nominated by Douglas councillors Pat Draper and Matt Dawber.

The plaque thanks Rita for her work in highlighting the mining industry, adding: "We remember and commemorate all the men and boys we lost to the mining industry in the Wigan borough.

"We also acknowledge the debt of gratitude we have to the women, young and old who worked as Pit Brow Lasses. You are a true inspiration to many."

Coun Draper said: "My dad was a pit miner and this award was recognition of the work Rita's done promoting the mining industry over many years. She's one of a kind and very knowledgeable about it."