Even a famous ex-Prime Minister turned up that year.
1. RETRO
Harold Wilson, who had resigned as Prime Minister 4 days earlier, with wife Mary and officials at the English Schools Swimming International organised by local teachers at Wigan International Pool on Saturday 20th of March 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
A relay event at the English Schools Swimming International organised by local teachers at Wigan International Pool on Saturday the 20th of March 1976. Teams taking part were from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern and Southern Ireland and West Germany. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Pauline Davies at home with her mum in Lowton just after winning the Miss England 1976 title in March. Pauline was a draughtswoman until leaving to become a full time successful photographic fashion model. She went on to win many beauty titles around Britain. After winning the Miss England title she was a semi-finalist in the Miss Universe contest. She also appeared in many television programmes during her career including "The Generation Game", It's a Knockout", Pebble Mill at One" and "Come Dancing". Pauline went on to become a well known watercolour artist doing commercial work and private commissions. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO - 1976
Pupils of St. David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School on Copperas Lane in January 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.