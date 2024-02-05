News you can trust since 1853
Yesteryear: pictures from Up Holland Road in Billinge over the decades

Here’s a little selection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives featuring people, businesses and events in Up Holland Road, Billinge.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT

They include several from a vintage car rally 46 years ago.

1. Up Holland Road, Billinge

. Photo: UGC

2. Orrell RUFC star Chris Bentley stretches the resources of voluntary worker Irene Hook, after he, along with team mate Nick Easter, opened the new Mamia (Mercy & Medical International Aid) Charity Shop on Up Holland Road

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Sam Wilson, 10, left, Elliot Sefton, 12, and Callum Fillingham, 11, from Orrell make the most of the half term weather at Up Holland Road, Billinge

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. O&G Rushton grocers and provision merchants on the corner of Tracks Lane and Up Holland Road

. Photo: SUBMITTED

