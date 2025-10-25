Young Gracie is here to remind all our Wigan readers that they get an extra hour in bed tonight

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
What's on in Wigan (October 27-November 2)
Wigan schoolgirl Gracie Harrison, seven, is giving everyone a timely reminder that British Summer Time comes to an end tonight.

No wonder she is pleased: not only does she get an extra hour in bed after the clocks go back at 2am tomorrow (Sunday October 26), but Hallowe’en is also round the corner and the autumn half-term holiday has just begun so she also gets lies-in next week!

The arrival of Greenwich Mean Time tomorrow means that it will go darker sooner in the evening but at least there will be more daylight in the morning for a while to compensate.

Daylight Saving Time (or British Summer Time as it's known in many parts of the world) was created to make better use of the long sunlight hours of the summer.

The British Summer Time Act was created in 1972 which started the tradition of changing the clocks in late March (subject to the date of Easter) and late October.

