From school pupils and councillors to authors and sportsmen, we found a variety of people and activities pictured at the Wigan Road facility.
See if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Ashton Library
The Happy Hookers Knitting club held their Christmas Fair at Ashton Library, selling Christmas themed-knitted products, in 2009. Pictured with Sue Garlick, seated, are Barbera Waterworth, Julie Schabowski, Jackie Shea and Pauline Foster Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Ashton Library
Crime novelist Margaret Murphy before her readings and talk at Ashton Library, as part of the Ashton-In-Makerfield Festival, with reader in residence Stephen Lythgoe and local ladies Irenie Hillman and Jean Booth in 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Ashton Library
Pat Hughes at Ashton Library with her embroidery exhibition, part of Ashton festival week in 1999 Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Ashton Library
A treat for teddy from Eleanor Williams and Joseph Cooper at Ashton Library Under Fives' Playgroup enjoying their teddy bears' picnic in 2006 Photo: Frank Orrell