14 photos taken at Ashton Library between 1997 and 2009

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Our photographers have been regular visitors to Ashton Library over the years, as this charming picture gallery shows.

From school pupils and councillors to authors and sportsmen, we found a variety of people and activities pictured at the Wigan Road facility.

See if you can spot any familiar faces.

The Happy Hookers Knitting club held their Christmas Fair at Ashton Library, selling Christmas themed-knitted products, in 2009. Pictured with Sue Garlick, seated, are Barbera Waterworth, Julie Schabowski, Jackie Shea and Pauline Foster

1. Ashton Library

The Happy Hookers Knitting club held their Christmas Fair at Ashton Library, selling Christmas themed-knitted products, in 2009. Pictured with Sue Garlick, seated, are Barbera Waterworth, Julie Schabowski, Jackie Shea and Pauline Foster Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Crime novelist Margaret Murphy before her readings and talk at Ashton Library, as part of the Ashton-In-Makerfield Festival, with reader in residence Stephen Lythgoe and local ladies Irenie Hillman and Jean Booth in 2009

2. Ashton Library

Crime novelist Margaret Murphy before her readings and talk at Ashton Library, as part of the Ashton-In-Makerfield Festival, with reader in residence Stephen Lythgoe and local ladies Irenie Hillman and Jean Booth in 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Pat Hughes at Ashton Library with her embroidery exhibition, part of Ashton festival week in 1999

3. Ashton Library

Pat Hughes at Ashton Library with her embroidery exhibition, part of Ashton festival week in 1999 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
A treat for teddy from Eleanor Williams and Joseph Cooper at Ashton Library Under Fives' Playgroup enjoying their teddy bears' picnic in 2006

4. Ashton Library

A treat for teddy from Eleanor Williams and Joseph Cooper at Ashton Library Under Fives' Playgroup enjoying their teddy bears' picnic in 2006 Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice