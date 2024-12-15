Some of the photographs date back to the Victorian era too.
1. Vintage scenes of Wigan
Parbold Hill Cafe in the 1950s when it was owned by the Waddington family. It was originally a country house and then turned into a cafe catering for the tired and hungry cyclists, passers by and sightseers taking in the views from Parbold Hill. Photo: Frank Orrell
A well staffed Pemberton Station in the early part of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell
Orrell Post crossroads in the 1960s with Abbott grocery shop on the right and the prominent Stag Inn. Photo: Frank Orrell
