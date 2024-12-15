15 haunting vintage street scenes of Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Parts of Wigan have changed beyond recognition over the decades, others have barely altered at all. These images – some taken by our photographers, others submitted by readers – show just what we mean.

Some of the photographs date back to the Victorian era too.

1. Vintage scenes of Wigan

Parbold Hill Cafe in the 1950s when it was owned by the Waddington family. It was originally a country house and then turned into a cafe catering for the tired and hungry cyclists, passers by and sightseers taking in the views from Parbold Hill.

2. RETRO

Parbold Hill Cafe in the 1950s when it was owned by the Waddington family. It was originally a country house and then turned into a cafe catering for the tired and hungry cyclists, passers by and sightseers taking in the views from Parbold Hill.

A well staffed Pemberton Station in the early part of the 20th century.

3. RETRO

A well staffed Pemberton Station in the early part of the 20th century.

Orrell Post crossroads in the 1960s with Abbott grocery shop on the right and the prominent Stag Inn.

4. RETRO

Orrell Post crossroads in the 1960s with Abbott grocery shop on the right and the prominent Stag Inn.

