18 archive pictures of Winstanley, its people and events

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
This little dip into the Wigan Today archives again produces a selection of pictures of Winstanley from over many decades.

Local schools and the sixth form college both feature prominently.

1. Scenes from Winstanley

. Photo: STAFF

2. Winstanley College students stage a concert featuring songs from the musicals in 1995

. Photo: gb

3. Winstanley County Primary School-leavers' disco in 1995

. Photo: GB

4. Grade A students at Winstanley College in 1997

. Photo: GB

