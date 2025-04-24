18 pictures of people enjoying Wigan's parks over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 09:27 BST
Wigan has some beautiful parks and visitors tend to flock to them when the sun is shining.

Whether it is a walk in a lovely green space, fun on a playground, free activities or even an ice cream, there is plenty to entice people to our parks.

We took a trip down Memory Lane to see Wiganers – and a very famous face – enjoying our green spaces over the years.

.

1. Enjoying Wigan's parks

. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Drinks in the sunshine at Mesnes Park in 1978

2. Enjoying Wigan's parks

Drinks in the sunshine at Mesnes Park in 1978 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Friends and families enjoy the summer sunshine at Haigh Woodland Park in July 2019

3. Enjoying Wigan's parks

Friends and families enjoy the summer sunshine at Haigh Woodland Park in July 2019 Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Tai chi at Alexandra Park in 2007

4. Enjoying Wigan's parks

Tai chi at Alexandra Park in 2007 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice