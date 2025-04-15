19 pictures from Wigan's hairdressers' over the decades

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
We ran the top of the retro crops as far as barbers’ shops were concerned the other day, so it’s only fair that we take another dip into the past for archive pictures from ladies’ hairdressers too.

They include salon staff at work, raising money for charity and even looking after a footballer.

1. Wigan hairdressers and customers pictured over the years

Wigan and Leigh College hairdressing students fund-raising for Children in Need. From left, Stephanie Barker, Rebecca Corns, Nicola Kedward and Kate McCaffrey with their tutor Andrea Shawcross

2. Wigan hair salons

Wigan and Leigh College hairdressing students fund-raising for Children in Need. From left, Stephanie Barker, Rebecca Corns, Nicola Kedward and Kate McCaffrey with their tutor Andrea Shawcross Photo: Submitted

A hairdressing display at the Market Hotel, Wigan, in 1974

3. Wigan hair salons

A hairdressing display at the Market Hotel, Wigan, in 1974 Photo: Staff

Nicola Heyes has her hair trimmed by NVQ level two hairdressing student Alana Shaw at the Image Centre at Wigan and Leigh College

4. Wigan hair salons

Nicola Heyes has her hair trimmed by NVQ level two hairdressing student Alana Shaw at the Image Centre at Wigan and Leigh College Photo: Nick Fairhurst

