They include salon staff at work, raising money for charity and even looking after a footballer.
1. Wigan hairdressers and customers pictured over the years
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan hair salons
Wigan and Leigh College hairdressing students fund-raising for Children in Need. From left, Stephanie Barker, Rebecca Corns, Nicola Kedward and Kate McCaffrey with their tutor Andrea Shawcross Photo: Submitted
3. Wigan hair salons
A hairdressing display at the Market Hotel, Wigan, in 1974 Photo: Staff
4. Wigan hair salons
Nicola Heyes has her hair trimmed by NVQ level two hairdressing student Alana Shaw at the Image Centre at Wigan and Leigh College Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.