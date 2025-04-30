19 pictures of local folk enjoying Wigan's parks over the decades

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan boasts some beautiful parks and with the sun shining this week, they will be welcoming visitors aplenty.

Whether it is a walk in a lovely green space, fun on a playground, free activities or even an ice cream, there is plenty to entice people to our parks.

We took a trip down Memory Lane to see Wiganers – and a very famous face – enjoying our green spaces over the years.

Wigan folk enjoying Wigan's parks over the decades

Famous botanist David Bellamy cuts the tape to launch the Greenslate wet meadows local nature reserve at Orrell Water Park in 2007

Alexandra Park, Newtown, in 1971

Tai chi at Alexandra Park in 2007

