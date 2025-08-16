20 pictures of summertime fun in Wigan

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
Fairs and fund-raisers are among the Wigan summer captured on camera by our photographers from the 1970s onwards.

Enjoy!

Wigan Lions Hawaiian style at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977.

1. 1977

Wigan Lions Hawaiian style at Wigan Carnival on Saturday 28th of May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

A tug of war contest over the Leeds to Liverpool canal on a frosty January day in New Springs in 1974.

2. 1974

A tug of war contest over the Leeds to Liverpool canal on a frosty January day in New Springs in 1974. Photo: Frank Orrell

A family trying their luck during the summer fete at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in the 1960s.

3. 1960s

A family trying their luck during the summer fete at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in the 1960s. Photo: Frank Orrell

A young girl blows up a charity balloon at St. Williams Gala, Higher Ince, in September 1975.

4. 1975

A young girl blows up a charity balloon at St. Williams Gala, Higher Ince, in September 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

