20 Scholes scene pictures: 1950s to '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
It is an area which has changed a lot over the years, as some of these pictures of Scholes, taken between the 1950s and 1980s demonstrate.

So some scenes will be familiar, while others may not unless readers have quite a few years on the clock.

Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment

1. 1972

Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment Photo: STAFF

RETRO 1968 - High rise flats in Scholes replace the terraced houses and cobbled streets of old Wigan.

2. 1968

RETRO 1968 - High rise flats in Scholes replace the terraced houses and cobbled streets of old Wigan. Photo: Wigan Today - National World

Margaret Baines with two of her children outside their house in Cambridge Street, Scholes. Theirs was the last house standing in the street during the slum clearances in March 1973 and had no water or toilet while awaiting re-housing.

3. 1973

Margaret Baines with two of her children outside their house in Cambridge Street, Scholes. Theirs was the last house standing in the street during the slum clearances in March 1973 and had no water or toilet while awaiting re-housing. Photo: Frank Orrell

A rag and bone cart trundles past the Flamingo Hotel in Scholes in April 1975.

4. 1975

A rag and bone cart trundles past the Flamingo Hotel in Scholes in April 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

