So some scenes will be familiar, while others may not unless readers have quite a few years on the clock.
1. 1972
Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment Photo: STAFF
2. 1968
RETRO 1968 - High rise flats in Scholes replace the terraced houses and cobbled streets of old Wigan. Photo: Wigan Today - National World
3. 1973
Margaret Baines with two of her children outside their house in Cambridge Street, Scholes. Theirs was the last house standing in the street during the slum clearances in March 1973 and had no water or toilet while awaiting re-housing. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1975
A rag and bone cart trundles past the Flamingo Hotel in Scholes in April 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell