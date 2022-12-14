While some of these scenes will be familiar, others may not be.
1. 1975
A rag and bone cart trundles past the Flamingo Hotel in Scholes in April 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1956
A building which comprised of Scholes Labour Club downstairs and Scholes Labour Hall cinema upstairs in 1956. The Labour Club was said to be the oldest in Wigan. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1968
RETRO 1968 - Views of Wigan life in the late 1960s Photo: gb
4. 1972
Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment Photo: STAFF
