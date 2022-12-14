20 vintage scenes of Scholes

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Dec 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 07:26 BST
We are today shining a spotlight on Scholes, with 20 photographs from the 1950s to 1980s mined from our Wigan Today picture archives showing how it has evolved over the years.

While some of these scenes will be familiar, others may not be.

A rag and bone cart trundles past the Flamingo Hotel in Scholes in April 1975.

1. 1975

A rag and bone cart trundles past the Flamingo Hotel in Scholes in April 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A building which comprised of Scholes Labour Club downstairs and Scholes Labour Hall cinema upstairs in 1956. The Labour Club was said to be the oldest in Wigan.

2. 1956

A building which comprised of Scholes Labour Club downstairs and Scholes Labour Hall cinema upstairs in 1956. The Labour Club was said to be the oldest in Wigan. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
RETRO 1968 - Views of Wigan life in the late 1960s

3. 1968

RETRO 1968 - Views of Wigan life in the late 1960s Photo: gb

Photo Sales
Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment

4. 1972

Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ScholesWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice