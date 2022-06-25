23 photos of Wigan Warriors from 1980 to 1985
Published 25th Jun 2022, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 14:39 BST
We have unearthed a random selection of Wigan Warriors photographs taken from 1980 to 1985 to take sports fans down Memory Lane.
1. 1985
Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1984
Howie Tamati, Danny Campbell and Graeme West lead a haka on Wigan Town Hall steps at the homecoming on Sunday 6th of May 1984 despite defeat at Wembley the day before. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1983
Wigan prop Brian Case battles through the St. Helens defence in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1984
Wigan fans take every vantage point as they greet the team at Central Park on their homecoming from Wembley on Sunday 6th of May 1984. Photo: Frank Orrell