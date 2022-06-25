23 photos of Wigan Warriors from 1980 to 1985

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Jun 2022, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 14:39 BST
We have unearthed a random selection of Wigan Warriors photographs taken from 1980 to 1985 to take sports fans down Memory Lane.

Wigan Warriors 1980-1985

Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14.

1. 1985

Wigan fans at the league game against St. Helens at Central Park on Boxing Day Thursday 26th of December 1985. Wigan won the match 38-14. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Howie Tamati, Danny Campbell and Graeme West lead a haka on Wigan Town Hall steps at the homecoming on Sunday 6th of May 1984 despite defeat at Wembley the day before.

2. 1984

Howie Tamati, Danny Campbell and Graeme West lead a haka on Wigan Town Hall steps at the homecoming on Sunday 6th of May 1984 despite defeat at Wembley the day before. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan prop Brian Case battles through the St. Helens defence in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6.

3. 1983

Wigan prop Brian Case battles through the St. Helens defence in the Good Friday league clash at Central Park on 1st of April 1983 which Wigan won 13-6. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wigan fans take every vantage point as they greet the team at Central Park on their homecoming from Wembley on Sunday 6th of May 1984.

4. 1984

Wigan fans take every vantage point as they greet the team at Central Park on their homecoming from Wembley on Sunday 6th of May 1984. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice