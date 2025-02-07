24 celebrities who visited Wigan in the noughties

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Here’s a line-up of famous faces, including actors, singers, sports stars, politicians and royalty, who paid a visit to Wigan in the first decade of this century.

See how many you recognise. Perhaps some of you were there.

Celebrities visiting Wigan 2000 to 2010

Celebrity visits to Wigan

Celebrities visiting Wigan 2000 to 2010

Famous boxer Evander Holyfield meets some of the younger pupils at Hope School during his visit.

2. 2006

Famous boxer Evander Holyfield meets some of the younger pupils at Hope School during his visit. Photo: Frank Orrell

Hollyoaks star, Carley Stenson, who played Steph Dean in the soap cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Laura Leanne & Co hair salon in Shevington with owner, Laura Crompton, left, and her sister and top stylist Natalie, right, on Thursday 28th of September 2006.

3. 2006

Hollyoaks star, Carley Stenson, who played Steph Dean in the soap cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Laura Leanne & Co hair salon in Shevington with owner, Laura Crompton, left, and her sister and top stylist Natalie, right, on Thursday 28th of September 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

Winners of a Wigan Reporter competition in conjunction with Yesterdays Yubnub shop in Pemberton receive their prizes on Saturday 26th of June 2004 from Warwick Davis who played Professor Flickwick in the Harry Potter films. Left is first prize winner Stephanie Walsh and second prize winner is Matthew Wild.

4. 2004

Winners of a Wigan Reporter competition in conjunction with Yesterdays Yubnub shop in Pemberton receive their prizes on Saturday 26th of June 2004 from Warwick Davis who played Professor Flickwick in the Harry Potter films. Left is first prize winner Stephanie Walsh and second prize winner is Matthew Wild. Photo: Frank Orrell

