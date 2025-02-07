See how many you recognise. Perhaps some of you were there.
1. Celebrity visits to Wigan
Celebrities visiting Wigan 2000 to 2010 Photo: STAFF
2. 2006
Famous boxer Evander Holyfield meets some of the younger pupils at Hope School during his visit. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 2006
Hollyoaks star, Carley Stenson, who played Steph Dean in the soap cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Laura Leanne & Co hair salon in Shevington with owner, Laura Crompton, left, and her sister and top stylist Natalie, right, on Thursday 28th of September 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 2004
Winners of a Wigan Reporter competition in conjunction with Yesterdays Yubnub shop in Pemberton receive their prizes on Saturday 26th of June 2004 from Warwick Davis who played Professor Flickwick in the Harry Potter films. Left is first prize winner Stephanie Walsh and second prize winner is Matthew Wild. Photo: Frank Orrell