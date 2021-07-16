3 May 1992: Dean Bell (left) and Martin Dermot of Wigan celebrate with the trophy after the Challenge Cup final against Castleford at Wembley Stadium in London. Wigan won the match 28-12.
25 magical Wigan Challenge Cup Final pictures

As St Helens and Castleford prepare to meet at Wembley tomorrow, we take a look back at some of Wigan's victories in the Challenge Cup Final from over the years.

Here are 25 pictures from times they have reigned supreme in the famous knock-out competition.

1.

2011 - Wigan Warriors players celebrate with the Carnegie Cup after victory over Leeds Rhinos following the Carnegie Challenge Cup Final 2011, between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at Wembley Stadium.

Photo: Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

2.

29 APR 1995: Richie Eyres is brought down by Gary Connolly

Photo: All Sport

3.

1 May 1993: John Hulmes of Widnes holds onto Sam Panapa of Wigan during the Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London.

Photo: All Sport

4.

1 May 1993: Wigan Captain Dean Bell holds the trophy aloft after the Challenge Cup final against Widnes at Wembley Stadium in London.

Photo: All Sport

