25 magical Wigan Challenge Cup Final pictures

Here are 25 pictures from times they have reigned supreme in the famous knock-out competition.
1.
2011 - Wigan Warriors players celebrate with the Carnegie Cup after victory over Leeds Rhinos following the Carnegie Challenge Cup Final 2011, between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at Wembley Stadium.
Photo: Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
2.
29 APR 1995: Richie Eyres is brought down by Gary Connolly
Photo: All Sport
3.
1 May 1993: John Hulmes of Widnes holds onto Sam Panapa of Wigan during the Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London.
Photo: All Sport
4.
1 May 1993: Wigan Captain Dean Bell holds the trophy aloft after the Challenge Cup final against Widnes at Wembley Stadium in London.
Photo: All Sport