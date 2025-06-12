25 photographs looking back at Bradshawgate in Leigh over the years

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Bradshawgate is one of the main streets in Leigh town centre and has been home to many businesses and events over the years.

We opened the Wigan Today archives to find this collection of 25 pictures taken from the busy street.

1. Bradshawgate, Leigh

2. Bradshawgate, Leigh

Woolworths staff Jaclyn Posslethwaite, Daniel Warburton, Danielle Robinson, Pam Kenny, Teresa Knowles, Keith Powell and Pat Woodcock on the day it closed in 2009 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

3. Bradshawgate, Leigh

Lord Peter Smith launches financial help for the elderly at Leigh's Age Concern offices on Bradshawgate, with Jim Maloney, chairman of Wigan Borough Age Concern, trainee administrator Jade Donegan and Julie McKenzie, administrator Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Bradshawgate, Leigh

Celebrating raising £1m at the Wigan and Leigh Hospice shop on Bradshawgate, Leigh are shop co-ordinator Tom Barclay and long-serving employees Joan Leigh (17 years), Joyce Houghton (nine years), Barbara Bourne (20 years), hospice shops co-ordinator Janet Fletcher, Carol Ward (20 years) and Marion Hindley (20 years) Photo: John Leatherbarrow

