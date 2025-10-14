28 picture memories from Wigan's multiplex cinema since it opened more than quarter of a century ago

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan’s multi-screen cinema at Robin Park has been part of the town's entertainment offerings since the late 1990s.

Omniplex is the latest occupant of the premises although longer-toothed film buffs will recall its previous incarnations as a Virgin, Cineworld UGC and Empire picture house. Here are some of the photos we have taken of events there over the past 25 years and more.

Wigan Warriors Simon Haughton and Gary Connolly at Virgin Cinema, for the premier of a Super League cinema commercial

1. RETRO

Wigan Warriors Simon Haughton and Gary Connolly at Virgin Cinema, for the premier of a Super League cinema commercial Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Chris Jones at Wigan's UGC Cinema for the premiere of his film Urban Ghost Story.

2. RETRO

Chris Jones at Wigan's UGC Cinema for the premiere of his film Urban Ghost Story. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Scott Fraser at Wigan's Empire Cinema

3. RETRO

Scott Fraser at Wigan's Empire Cinema Photo: NF

Photo Sales
Empire Cinemas showed three Twilight films this Halloween in a special Twi-athon. Pictured getting into the spirit by dressing up are staff members LtR: Lee Curran, Mike Frodsham, Martin Donelan, Gareth Barrows and Kyle Griffiths

4. RETRO

Empire Cinemas showed three Twilight films this Halloween in a special Twi-athon. Pictured getting into the spirit by dressing up are staff members LtR: Lee Curran, Mike Frodsham, Martin Donelan, Gareth Barrows and Kyle Griffiths Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WiganRobin Park
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice