Omniplex is the latest occupant of the premises although longer-toothed film buffs will recall its previous incarnations as a Virgin, Cineworld UGC and Empire picture house. Here are some of the photos we have taken of events there over the past 25 years and more.
1. RETRO
Wigan Warriors Simon Haughton and Gary Connolly at Virgin Cinema, for the premier of a Super League cinema commercial Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. RETRO
Chris Jones at Wigan's UGC Cinema for the premiere of his film Urban Ghost Story. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. RETRO
Scott Fraser at Wigan's Empire Cinema Photo: NF
4. RETRO
Empire Cinemas showed three Twilight films this Halloween in a special Twi-athon. Pictured getting into the spirit by dressing up are staff members LtR: Lee Curran, Mike Frodsham, Martin Donelan, Gareth Barrows and Kyle Griffiths Photo: Paul Greenwood