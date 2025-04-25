31 picture memories from Alexandra Park in Newtown

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:14 BST
All sorts of activities have been held at Alexandra Park in Newtown over the years, including fun days, charity fund-raisers and litter picks.

In this collection from our archives, we look back at people and events at the park.

1. Alexandra Park

. Photo: National World

Face painting with Vanessa and Vicky Rose at a Party in the Park event in 2006

2. Alexandra Park

Face painting with Vanessa and Vicky Rose at a Party in the Park event in 2006 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Grandad and youngsters have a twirl on the roundabout at Alexandra Park in 1978

3. Alexandra Park

Grandad and youngsters have a twirl on the roundabout at Alexandra Park in 1978 Photo: Frank Orrell

Katrina Jones and Kayleigh Withington, from St Jude's, take part in a spring bulb planting project in 2001

4. Alexandra Park

Katrina Jones and Kayleigh Withington, from St Jude's, take part in a spring bulb planting project in 2001 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

