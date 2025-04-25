In this collection from our archives, we look back at people and events at the park.
1. Alexandra Park
. Photo: National World
2. Alexandra Park
Face painting with Vanessa and Vicky Rose at a Party in the Park event in 2006 Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Alexandra Park
Grandad and youngsters have a twirl on the roundabout at Alexandra Park in 1978 Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Alexandra Park
Katrina Jones and Kayleigh Withington, from St Jude's, take part in a spring bulb planting project in 2001 Photo: John Leatherbarrow
