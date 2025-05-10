32 pictures of Newtown's Alexandra Park

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Alexandra Park in Newtown remains a popular family destination to this day. With this picture selection we revist fun days, charity fund-raisers and litter picks there from over many years.

Quite a few memories should be tweaked with this little lot.

.

1. Pictures from Alexandra Park over the years

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Guides from 2nd Wigan Town (St Mark's) helped the rangers to begin to plant a new wildlife area at Alexandra Park in Newtown in 2009

2. Alexandra Park

Guides from 2nd Wigan Town (St Mark's) helped the rangers to begin to plant a new wildlife area at Alexandra Park in Newtown in 2009 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Grandad and youngsters have a twirl on the roundabout at Alexandra Park in 1978

3. Alexandra Park

Grandad and youngsters have a twirl on the roundabout at Alexandra Park in 1978 Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
St Mark's CE Church parishioners June Sharkey, Margaret Jennings and Audrey Bromley on a toy stall at a Hope in the Park event in 2009

4. Alexandra Park

St Mark's CE Church parishioners June Sharkey, Margaret Jennings and Audrey Bromley on a toy stall at a Hope in the Park event in 2009 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice