33 Standish Carnival pictures from the 1970s and '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
Standish Carnival used to be one of the village’s biggest events of the year, drawing large crowds and celebrity guests.

Here is a selection of pictures we took of these events back the 1970s and ’90s.

1. Youngsters dressed as Ken Dodd's Diddymen at the 1985 carnival

. Photo: STAFF

2. John Green, 15, of Colllingwood Street, left, holds off friend James Fowler, 15, of Moors Lane, in the big bouncy boxing

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Standish Carnival Queens receive a £500 cheque from the Woolwich in 1987

. Photo: STAFF

4. James Birchall, five, left, and brother Richard, of Parkfields, Abram, get to grips with the donkeys

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

