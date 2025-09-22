Here is a selection of pictures we took of these events back the 1970s and ’90s.
1. Youngsters dressed as Ken Dodd's Diddymen at the 1985 carnival
. Photo: STAFF
2. John Green, 15, of Colllingwood Street, left, holds off friend James Fowler, 15, of Moors Lane, in the big bouncy boxing
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Standish Carnival Queens receive a £500 cheque from the Woolwich in 1987
. Photo: STAFF
4. James Birchall, five, left, and brother Richard, of Parkfields, Abram, get to grips with the donkeys
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst