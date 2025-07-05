The charity has cared for thousands of Wiganers and their loved ones since 1983 and many more people have given their support by taking on fund-raising challenges, making donations and volunteering.
We looked through our archives for pictures from the hospice and its supporters over the past four decades and more.
1. Wigan and Leigh Hospice memories
. Photo: STAFF
2. Looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Wigan and Leigh Hospice, on Poolstock Lane, Wigan, in the 1980s Photo: Archives
3. Looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Hindley Hall Golf Club holds a fund-raiser for Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1998 Photo: gb
4. Looking back at 40 years of Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Staff at work at Wigan and Leigh Hospice in the 1980s Photo: Archives
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.