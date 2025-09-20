70 years of pictures featuring Wiganers enjoying cricket and meeting stars

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
The cricket season is reaching its conclusion in the coming weeks, but there is still time to remember how much this summer sport has given to Wigan folk over the years.

Here are more than 70 years’ worth of cricketing pictures feature match action, team line-ups, children’s events and celebrity visits.

1. Norley Cricket Club v Rufford at Norley Hall CC. Norley batsmen Ben Dewell (cap) and Dennis Hughes (helmet)

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Spectators watch their favourite players from Wigan Athletic play cricket at Poolstock in 1981. Manager Kenny Banks takes to the field

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. A Kwik Cricket Tournament for local primary school children at Robin Park Indoor Centre, organised by Asda Distribution Centre at Marus Bridge

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Wigan Athletic play cricket at Poolstock in 1981

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

