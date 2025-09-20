Here are more than 70 years’ worth of cricketing pictures feature match action, team line-ups, children’s events and celebrity visits.
1. Norley Cricket Club v Rufford at Norley Hall CC.
Norley batsmen Ben Dewell (cap) and Dennis Hughes (helmet)
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Spectators watch their favourite players from Wigan Athletic play cricket at Poolstock in 1981. Manager Kenny Banks takes to the field
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. A Kwik Cricket Tournament for local primary school children at Robin Park Indoor Centre, organised by Asda Distribution Centre at Marus Bridge
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Wigan Athletic play cricket at Poolstock in 1981
. Photo: Gary Brunskill