Another shot of the pupils of St Mary and St Benedict's school in Bamber Bridge in rehearsal for their Passion service, which is being filmed for the BBC
Life in the 80s: 9 pictures of Preston folk in 1986

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:11 am
This week we are looking at 1986. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures?

More than 200 pupils took to the stage to put on Penwortham Girls High School's production of Die Fledermaus. The cast, mainly seniors, had been rehearsing since last September to stage the opera. Cash raised from the production went to school funds

Photo: Archive

Mrs Louisa Peake, 56, from Lea in Preston, is the longest serving worker at the Springfields site of British Nuclear Fuels Ltd. Now a catering supervisor, she started in the kitchens in 1943 - before she should even have left school. Then the staple canteen diet included "savoury duck" - a dish which included all the kitchen odds and ends and NEVER any duck

Photo: Archive

This group is apparently of two basketball teams gathered outside the Bluebell pub on Church Street, Preston - but we're not so sure. Anyone know what was going on?

Photo: Archive

A group of Lancashire school children will make their screen debut when the BBC films their special Easter service. The pupils of St Mary and St Benedict's school in Bamber Bridge are to present a Passion service on Good Friday and, as they do, the cameras will be rolling. Pictured above, some of the cast rehearse

Photo: Archive

Preston
