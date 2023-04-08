Sporting triumph, a school campaign and a famous old friend of the town feature in this gallery as we wind the clock back two decades to sample what was making Wigan’s news in 2003.
1. Three generations
Three generations of one family who appeared in the musical Anything Goes, staged by Orrell Musical and Dramatic Society at the Deanery High School, Wigan, in March 2003.
Eunice Rowley played Mrs Harcourt, a posh society matron, daughter, Dianne Jones, had the lead female role as Reno and grandaughter, Natalie Jones, had a short cameo part. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Ten-pin bowling world record bid
Fred Miller, aged 47, who was attempting a 10-pin bowling world record for continuous bowling at AMF Bowling, Miry Lane, Wigan, in February 2003.
He was aiming to beat the then record of 47 hours,15 minutes and raising money for the Roy Castle lung cancer charity. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Cleo Laine and Johnny Dankworth at WiganJazz Festival
Jazz and pop singer and actress, Cleo Laine, and husband, composer and saxophanist, Johnny Dankworth, on stage at The Mill at the Pier for Wigan International Jazz Festival on Wednesday July 16 2003. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Rector of Wigan retires
Canon Malcolm Forrest retired as Rector of Wigan in July 2003 after almost 29 years' service Photo: Frank Orrell