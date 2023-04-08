1 . Three generations

Three generations of one family who appeared in the musical Anything Goes, staged by Orrell Musical and Dramatic Society at the Deanery High School, Wigan, in March 2003. Eunice Rowley played Mrs Harcourt, a posh society matron, daughter, Dianne Jones, had the lead female role as Reno and grandaughter, Natalie Jones, had a short cameo part. Photo: Frank Orrell