A 20-year flashback to see what was making Wigan's news in 2003

Sporting triumph, a school campaign and a famous old friend of the town feature in this gallery as we wind the clock back two decades to sample what was making Wigan’s news in 2003.

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 07:41 BST

See how many faces you recognise

Three generations of one family who appeared in the musical Anything Goes, staged by Orrell Musical and Dramatic Society at the Deanery High School, Wigan, in March 2003. Eunice Rowley played Mrs Harcourt, a posh society matron, daughter, Dianne Jones, had the lead female role as Reno and grandaughter, Natalie Jones, had a short cameo part.

1. Three generations

Three generations of one family who appeared in the musical Anything Goes, staged by Orrell Musical and Dramatic Society at the Deanery High School, Wigan, in March 2003. Eunice Rowley played Mrs Harcourt, a posh society matron, daughter, Dianne Jones, had the lead female role as Reno and grandaughter, Natalie Jones, had a short cameo part. Photo: Frank Orrell

Fred Miller, aged 47, who was attempting a 10-pin bowling world record for continuous bowling at AMF Bowling, Miry Lane, Wigan, in February 2003. He was aiming to beat the then record of 47 hours,15 minutes and raising money for the Roy Castle lung cancer charity.

2. Ten-pin bowling world record bid

Fred Miller, aged 47, who was attempting a 10-pin bowling world record for continuous bowling at AMF Bowling, Miry Lane, Wigan, in February 2003. He was aiming to beat the then record of 47 hours,15 minutes and raising money for the Roy Castle lung cancer charity. Photo: Frank Orrell

Jazz and pop singer and actress, Cleo Laine, and husband, composer and saxophanist, Johnny Dankworth, on stage at The Mill at the Pier for Wigan International Jazz Festival on Wednesday July 16 2003.

3. Cleo Laine and Johnny Dankworth at WiganJazz Festival

Jazz and pop singer and actress, Cleo Laine, and husband, composer and saxophanist, Johnny Dankworth, on stage at The Mill at the Pier for Wigan International Jazz Festival on Wednesday July 16 2003. Photo: Frank Orrell

Canon Malcolm Forrest retired as Rector of Wigan in July 2003 after almost 29 years' service

4. Rector of Wigan retires

Canon Malcolm Forrest retired as Rector of Wigan in July 2003 after almost 29 years' service Photo: Frank Orrell

