All these pictures were taken for the Wigan Observer of youngsters at play between 1996 and 2010. Enjoy!
1. Little Gems nursery
Here's a picture of the then newly launched Little Gems nursery in Springfield which was offering two new slots for children. Pictured, left to right: Declan Potter, Lucy Wilton, Mark Powerll and Daniel Gilmore in a play tent Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
2. Children at St Mary's Primary Sport Relief fund-raiser
Children at St Mary's Primary, Derby Street, Spring View took part in Sport Relief by running a mile around the school playing field. Pictured are (left to rught): Lydia, Christopher, Olivia, Sam, Ethan and Connor Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Rainbow Ward Easter eggs
Emma Wood, left, and Jane Mather, from Marks and Spencer, Stadishgate, hand out Easter eggs to children on Wigan Infirmary's Rainbow Ward. Rebecca Clark, 10, Emma McHugh, 10, and Nathan Bevan, eight, along with brother Ronan and mum Tina are pictured with play specialist Tracey Parfitt Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Leigh celebration weekend
Children play with Victorian toys in Civic Square, Leigh as part of the Leigh celebration weekend. Pictured is Caitlin Photo: Paul Greenwood