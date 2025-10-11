A lucky 13 pictures of Wigan youngsters at play time when they were caught on camera between 1996 and 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Here’s a chance for a number of Wigan adults to see their former selves having a great time.

All these pictures were taken for the Wigan Observer of youngsters at play between 1996 and 2010. Enjoy!

Here's a picture of the then newly launched Little Gems nursery in Springfield which was offering two new slots for children. Pictured, left to right: Declan Potter, Lucy Wilton, Mark Powerll and Daniel Gilmore in a play tent Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Children at St Mary's Primary, Derby Street, Spring View took part in Sport Relief by running a mile around the school playing field. Pictured are (left to rught): Lydia, Christopher, Olivia, Sam, Ethan and Connor Photo: Paul Greenwood

Emma Wood, left, and Jane Mather, from Marks and Spencer, Stadishgate, hand out Easter eggs to children on Wigan Infirmary's Rainbow Ward. Rebecca Clark, 10, Emma McHugh, 10, and Nathan Bevan, eight, along with brother Ronan and mum Tina are pictured with play specialist Tracey Parfitt Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Children play with Victorian toys in Civic Square, Leigh as part of the Leigh celebration weekend. Pictured is Caitlin Photo: Paul Greenwood

