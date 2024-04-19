A trip down Memory Lane to the Wigan nightclub variously called Maximes, Tiffany's and Cube

Most of Wigan town centre’s night life has long focused on King Street and Wallgate. But for many years there was a successful outlier on Standishgate. The venue, known variously over the decades as Tiffany’s, Maximes and Cube, is long gone but happy memories will linger.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

These pictures should re-ignite a few.

1. Maximes aka Tiffany's aka Cube on Standisgate, Wigan

OLD FLAME...Dexter Love, new 70's D.J. at Maximes Nightclub, Standishgate, who is to fundraise for the Mayor's Charity on the Streets of Wigan on Saturday.

2. 1999

OLD FLAME...Dexter Love, new 70's D.J. at Maximes Nightclub, Standishgate, who is to fundraise for the Mayor's Charity on the Streets of Wigan on Saturday. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

1997 - Models who strode the catwalk at the Cocktails and Dreams fashion show with Man at Zoo and hair by Spectrum Hair Salon staged at Maximes night club.

3. 1997

1997 - Models who strode the catwalk at the Cocktails and Dreams fashion show with Man at Zoo and hair by Spectrum Hair Salon staged at Maximes night club. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

The Wigan Licensed Victuallers ball at Tiffanys night club in 1982.

4. 1982

The Wigan Licensed Victuallers ball at Tiffanys night club in 1982. Photo: STAFF

