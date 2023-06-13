News you can trust since 1853
A trip down Memory Lane with pictures of steam rally events in Wigan from decades past

Historically Wigan has always had a lot to get steamed up about – that form of power was invaluable during the borough’s industrial heyday.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

But long after factories, mills and trains powered by steam had faded into history, the town celebrated it through events held at both Wigan Pier and on farmland with a big rally at Haigh.

Here we conjure up memories from decades ago with this dip into the Wigan Today picture archive.

1. Jade Menzies at the wheel and John Dixon shovelling the coals on a 1911 Burrell traction engine at Haigh Steam Rally on August 26 2006.

. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. Claire May, 11, front, sister Kimberley, eight, and mum Dorothy, centre, of Garswood, along with Karen Sexton, left, of Orrell, and Teresa Whitfield, show off their period costumes at the Wigan Pier Boat and Steam Rally

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Terry Walsh of the Bourbon Street Roof Raisers on a half scale model of an Atkinson Colonial steam wagon

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Daniel Thompson, Colin and Mandy Mee and Beth and Stephen Nolan admiring a hand-built, three-wheeled steam car with owner Bill Chorlton

. Photo: Frank Orrell

