This picture collection takes fans back to earlier times and the amateur game in Wigan over several decades.
1. 1978
The womens darts team at The Old Pear Tree pub in Wigan, 1978 Photo: Wigan Post - National World
2. 2002
Darts Marathon men at The Hare and Hounds Pub Aspull near Wigan with Carl Gibbons ( second left) and some of the team ready to take on the towns best to raise cash for Melanies Magic Wand Appeal, They are Stephen Melling ,Terry Moloney, Brian Culshaw , John Ryding , Jim Stapleton and Dave Smith. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. 1978
Wigan Athletic supporters darts team, 1978 Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. 2010
Darts team captain Ray Stone, foreground, pictured at the Sports Thomas Social Club, Comet Road, Marsh Green at the start of the new Super League Darts season Photo: Paul Greenwood
