Amateur darts in Wigan over the years: picture special

By Michelle Adamson
Published 31st Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
Darts has been a popular pub game for generations and took off in the 1970s with professional competitions. But the last few years have seen it reach a new level entirely with huge arenas round the world packed out weekly to see stars like Michael van Gerwen and teen sensation Luke Littler.

This picture collection takes fans back to earlier times and the amateur game in Wigan over several decades.

The womens darts team at The Old Pear Tree pub in Wigan, 1978

1. 1978

The womens darts team at The Old Pear Tree pub in Wigan, 1978 Photo: Wigan Post - National World

Darts Marathon men at The Hare and Hounds Pub Aspull near Wigan with Carl Gibbons ( second left) and some of the team ready to take on the towns best to raise cash for Melanies Magic Wand Appeal, They are Stephen Melling ,Terry Moloney, Brian Culshaw , John Ryding , Jim Stapleton and Dave Smith.

2. 2002

Darts Marathon men at The Hare and Hounds Pub Aspull near Wigan with Carl Gibbons ( second left) and some of the team ready to take on the towns best to raise cash for Melanies Magic Wand Appeal, They are Stephen Melling ,Terry Moloney, Brian Culshaw , John Ryding , Jim Stapleton and Dave Smith. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Wigan Athletic supporters darts team, 1978

3. 1978

Wigan Athletic supporters darts team, 1978 Photo: Gary Brunskill

Darts team captain Ray Stone, foreground, pictured at the Sports Thomas Social Club, Comet Road, Marsh Green at the start of the new Super League Darts season

4. 2010

Darts team captain Ray Stone, foreground, pictured at the Sports Thomas Social Club, Comet Road, Marsh Green at the start of the new Super League Darts season Photo: Paul Greenwood

