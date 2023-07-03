Another trip back to our old Pub Life features: three Wigan watering holes in 2005-06
After a warm reaction to our recent gallery of pictures from the Wigan Evening Post’s old Pub Life features, we thought we would give you some more.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
The latest collection of images features staff and locals from four more watering holes in 2005 and 2006: Top Spot in Hindley, The Robin Hood in Ashton, Earl of Balcarres in Scholes and the Crofter’s Arms in Wigan town centre.
Page 1 of 5