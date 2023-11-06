News you can trust since 1853
Archive pictures of Billinge people, places and events (1996-2003)

This dip into the Wigan Today archives takes a look at the people and events that were making the news 20 years ago and more in the village of Billinge.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

Here’s to some happy memories!

.

1. Ryan Lee, seven, from Billinge and a pupil at St James's RC Primary School, had filmed a television advertisement for Shreddies

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

2. Chapel End Primary School pupils, who composed asong for Billinge Music Festival, record their parts

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

.

3. Artist and illustrator Matthew Roby, of Moss Road, Billinge, with his gorrilla, made from junk

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

4. Playleaders Joanne Lokuta and Mary Anne Bulpitt, with children, Mattias and Abigail at the launch of the Sunshine Club in Billinge

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

