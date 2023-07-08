As schools prepare for the summer break, we look back at Wigan ends-of-term in decades past
There’s not long to go now before the big summer break for Wigan pupils – and teachers – so we thought we’d dip into our archives and seek out some pictures from previous decades of end-of-term activities.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST
1. Another picture from the Little People Nursery. Left to right: Ruby, Amy and Ruby
2. Shevington Community Primary School Year Six leavers travelled the world for their end of term show in 2008. Pictured in costume for their show 'The Keymaster' with the Keymaster herself, Leah Winstanley, front.