As schools prepare for the summer break, we look back at Wigan ends-of-term in decades past

There’s not long to go now before the big summer break for Wigan pupils – and teachers – so we thought we’d dip into our archives and seek out some pictures from previous decades of end-of-term activities.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

End-of-term fun.

Pupils at Little people nursery, Warrington Road, Wigan were treated to an end of term graduation ceremony. Pictured are LtR: Ruby, Amy and Ruby. (Jean)

1. Another picture from the Little People Nursery. Left to right: Ruby, Amy and Ruby

Pupils at Little people nursery, Warrington Road, Wigan were treated to an end of term graduation ceremony. Pictured are LtR: Ruby, Amy and Ruby. (Jean) Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

.

2. Shevington Community Primary School Year Six leavers travelled the world for their end of term show in 2008. Pictured in costume for their show 'The Keymaster' with the Keymaster herself, Leah Winstanley, front.

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

3. Marsh Green Primary School's end-of-term graduation in 2010

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

.

4. End of term disco at Lamberhead Green Primary School, Orrell, in 2010

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

