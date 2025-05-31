Aspull Worm Charming Championships over the years

By Sian Jones
Published 31st May 2025, 04:55 BST
Aspull Worm Charming Championship prepares to welcome crowds once again to St Elizabeth’s Parish Hall on Saturday June 7.

Since it began in March 2013, the championship has grown into a cherished annual tradition, drawing families, schools, and local teams to compete in the art of coaxing worms from the soil – all in good fun and for a good cause.

We have delved into our archives to find some images of the first few events.

Worm charmer Frank Atherton

Worm charmer Frank Atherton Photo: Paul Simpson

Jeanette Aspinall, Rachel Perrin Elliot Symmons aged 2 and Ruth Atherton.

Jeanette Aspinall, Rachel Perrin Elliot Symmons aged 2 and Ruth Atherton. Photo: Paul Simpson

Gary Massey with his son Scott aged 11.

Gary Massey with his son Scott aged 11. Photo: Paul Simpson

WI members Dorothy Spain and Mary Hart, right,

WI members Dorothy Spain and Mary Hart, right, Photo: MA

