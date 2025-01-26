Beech Hill people, places and events photographed in decades past

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 16:14 BST
Photographs taken many decades ago through to the late noughties present slices of life in Beech Hill.

We hope they bring back plentiful happy memories.

1. Beech Hill people, places and events

. Photo: STAFF

2. Big Brother's Luke and Becky dropped in to April Sun and Beauty salon in Beech Hill. They are pictured with owner Toni Holmes and some of the visitors to the open evening

. Photo: GB

3. A Queen's silver jubilee street party in Lingfield Crescent, Beech Hill, in 1977

. Photo: submitted

4. Nina Dydzinska inside the Polish Food Store on Beech Hill Avenue

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

