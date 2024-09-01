Cast your memories back: see what was making Wigan's news in 2002
Published 1st Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
We have mined the photographing archives from 22 years ago and unearthed pictures featuring fund-raising, schools and sports, including the Wigan Warriors line-up for 2002.
Retro News 2002 – compiled by Gary Brunskill
1. 2002
Pupils from All Saints Primary school Photo: staff
2. 2002
Wigan Warriors rugby league team in 2002. Photo: staff
3. 2002
Abraham Guest High School pupils ready for their production of Grease! Photo: staff
4. 2002
Wigan and Leigh College clean up Photo: staff
