Cast your memories back: see what was making Wigan's news in 2002

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
We have mined the photographing archives from 22 years ago and unearthed pictures featuring fund-raising, schools and sports, including the Wigan Warriors line-up for 2002.

Retro News 2002 – compiled by Gary Brunskill

Pupils from All Saints Primary school

1. 2002

Pupils from All Saints Primary school Photo: staff

Wigan Warriors rugby league team in 2002.

2. 2002

Wigan Warriors rugby league team in 2002. Photo: staff

Abraham Guest High School pupils ready for their production of Grease!

3. 2002

Abraham Guest High School pupils ready for their production of Grease! Photo: staff

Wigan and Leigh College clean up

4. 2002

Wigan and Leigh College clean up Photo: staff

