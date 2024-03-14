Casting your mind back: pictures of Wiganers fishing in decades past

This will bring back “reel” memories for some readers!
1. Wigan's passion for fishing
2. The angling team of the Black Bull, Harybutts, Scholes, in the 1950s
3. The Garswood Hall Angling Club Junior Section who swept the board in the North Werst of England Junior Championships in 1997. The team was, front row, left to right: Adam Waterworth, Mark Williams, John Roberts (capt), Robert Alcock and Mike Ward. Back row left to right: Martin Landers and Ben Houghton
4. Trophy winners at the Wigan police junior angling competition in 1984
