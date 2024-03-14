Casting your mind back: pictures of Wiganers fishing in decades past

It’s a quiet and sometimes solitary pastime and yet more people fish than take part in any other British sport. And here are quite a few pictures from the Wigan Today archives showing local people enjoying angling, celebrating catches, raising money and receiving prizes.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT

This will bring back “reel” memories for some readers!

1. Wigan's passion for fishing

. Photo: STAFF

2. The angling team of the Black Bull, Harybutts, Scholes, in the 1950s

. Photo: Send in

3. The Garswood Hall Angling Club Junior Section who swept the board in the North Werst of England Junior Championships in 1997. The team was, front row, left to right: Adam Waterworth, Mark Williams, John Roberts (capt), Robert Alcock and Mike Ward. Back row left to right: Martin Landers and Ben Houghton

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

4. Trophy winners at the Wigan police junior angling competition in 1984

. Photo: STAFF

