CAUGHT On CAMERA: Wigan Warriors fans 1970s-1980s

Are you a face in the crowd? Here are Wigan Warriors fans caught on camera as they attended matches in 1970s and ’80s. Photographs by Frank Orrell.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

Can you see yourself?

Wigan fans celebrate victory against Salford in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Burnden Park, Bolton, on Saturday 12th of March 1988. Wigan won 34-4.

1. 1988

Wigan fans celebrate victory against Salford in the Challenge Cup semi-final at Burnden Park, Bolton, on Saturday 12th of March 1988. Wigan won 34-4. Photo: Frank Orrell

Home fans enjoying the league match against Hull which Wigan won 38-4 at Central Park on Sunday 30th of August 1987.

2. 1987

Home fans enjoying the league match against Hull which Wigan won 38-4 at Central Park on Sunday 30th of August 1987. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan fans at the Wigan v Saints Boxing Day derby match on Monday 27th of December 1971 at Central Park. Wigan won the match 8-3 with three goals from Colin Tyrer and one from Frankie Parr.

3. 1971

Wigan fans at the Wigan v Saints Boxing Day derby match on Monday 27th of December 1971 at Central Park. Wigan won the match 8-3 with three goals from Colin Tyrer and one from Frankie Parr. Photo: Frank Orrell

Happy Wigan fans after the Challenge Cup 2nd round match against St. Helens at Central Park on Sunday 18th of February 1973 which Wigan won 15-2.

4. 1973

Happy Wigan fans after the Challenge Cup 2nd round match against St. Helens at Central Park on Sunday 18th of February 1973 which Wigan won 15-2. Photo: Frank Orrell

