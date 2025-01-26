Chinese New Year celebrations in Wigan in years gone by

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
Chinese New Year is a huge celebration, with people in China and around the world welcoming the year of the snake on Wednesday, January 29.

We looked through the Wigan Today archives for photographs of celebrations in the borough, which include plenty of dragons, lanterns, martial arts, food and more.

Photo: Chinese New Year

Pupils at All Saints Primary School in Hindley built a Chinese dragon

Pupils at All Saints Primary School in Hindley built a Chinese dragon Photo: Paul Greenwood

Wigan and Leigh College held a Chinese New Year dinner as a celebration. Back row from left, Ma Yiting, Cath Hurst, Nan Gouping, front row, Wan Gouping and Coun Dave Molyneux

Wigan and Leigh College held a Chinese New Year dinner as a celebration. Back row from left, Ma Yiting, Cath Hurst, Nan Gouping, front row, Wan Gouping and Coun Dave Molyneux Photo: Paul Greenwood

The fierce Chinese lion proved quite friendly to the Mayor of Wigan Coun Geoff Roberts and student Lizhu Ren when it appeared at Wigan and Leigh College

The fierce Chinese lion proved quite friendly to the Mayor of Wigan Coun Geoff Roberts and student Lizhu Ren when it appeared at Wigan and Leigh College Photo: Frank Orrell

