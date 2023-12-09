CHRISTMAS PAST: parties, celebrities, goodwill and festive fun in Wigan (1953-2003)

Here’s a wide-ranging and entertaining look at Christmas in Wigan from the 1950s to the early 2000s.
There are a few famous faces, mainly sporting ones, amid all the charity, fun and festivities.
1. The 16th Wigan Town St Michael's Brownies singing Christmas carols in the town centre
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. Children of workers at Wigan's Tupperware factory in Beech Hill enjoy their Christmas party in 1975
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. Nicola and Jamie Jones, who had their Christmas ruined when their presents caught fire, are pictured with the men from Blue Watch at Wigan fire station who rallied round with the help of local stores to give them new gifts. The firemen are, left to right: Jim Webster, Neil Constantine, Howard Yates, (front row) Geoff Fazackerley and Joe Steven
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. Wigan College pre-care students with soft toys they made for Christmas treats for youngsters in 1979
. Photo: SUBMITTED