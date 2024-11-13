The images date from 1996 to 2011.
1. Westleigh High - 1996 to 2011
. Photo: STAFF
2. Westleigh High teacher Julie Levy with a teaching award and special nurture class pupils Karen Ogden and Adam Berry
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. Westleigh High pupils Andrew Connell and Sarah Graham weare studying vocational training as bricklayers and chefs
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Two Westleigh High School teams with business plan models at Leigh Sports Village
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.