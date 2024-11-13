Classroom memories: pictures from Westleigh High School (1996-2011)

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
Past pupils’ academic and sporting achievements of years past are celebrated in this little picture gallery from the Wigan Today archives featuring Westleigh High School.

The images date from 1996 to 2011.

1. Westleigh High - 1996 to 2011

. Photo: STAFF

2. Westleigh High teacher Julie Levy with a teaching award and special nurture class pupils Karen Ogden and Adam Berry

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Westleigh High pupils Andrew Connell and Sarah Graham weare studying vocational training as bricklayers and chefs

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

4. Two Westleigh High School teams with business plan models at Leigh Sports Village

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

