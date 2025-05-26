Discover what was making Wigan's news in 1998

By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Fears about the so-called “Millennium bug” that might wreck computers at the turn of a new century were rife in 1998 and there’s an example here along with presentations and shop staff in this round-up of news in pictures from Wigan 27 years ago in 1998.

Happy viewing!

1998 - Pupils enjoy the learning resource centre at St Peter's High School

1998 - The team at Dingle Belles car radio and accessories store Up Holland in 1998

1998 - Dingle Belles car radio and accessories store Up Holland in 1998

1998 - A course for computer users to deal with the suspected 'Millennium Bug' held at Wigan Investment Centre

