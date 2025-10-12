The Wigan Observer was there with its cameras too and here are some of the pictures from that emotional day.
1. ORRELL RUFC
Sad to see it all end at Edge Hall Road are Joan and Stephen Bonneywell who have supported Orrell since moving up from London in 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. ORRELL RUFC
Orrell take to the field for the last time at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 21st of April 2007 to play Morley in a National 3 North League fixture. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. ORRELL RUFC
Orrell supporters June McArdle, Nigel Clothier, Geoff Prest, Kaye Bowes, Arwel Pozzi and Rees Pozzi band together to watch their team for the last time at Edge Hall Road. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. ORRELL RUFC
Fergus Owens finds a gap in the Morley defence. Photo: Frank Orrell