By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
For more than half a century Edge Hall Road was synonymous with Orrell RUFC. The club had been based at several locations including Kitt Green and Abbey Lakes but moved there in 1950 and become one of the top teams in the country before the professional era. But in 2007 they left Edge Hall Road and many tearful supporters and ex-stars to mark the occasion.

The Wigan Observer was there with its cameras too and here are some of the pictures from that emotional day.

Sad to see it all end at Edge Hall Road are Joan and Stephen Bonneywell who have supported Orrell since moving up from London in 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell

Orrell take to the field for the last time at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 21st of April 2007 to play Morley in a National 3 North League fixture. Photo: Frank Orrell

Orrell supporters June McArdle, Nigel Clothier, Geoff Prest, Kaye Bowes, Arwel Pozzi and Rees Pozzi band together to watch their team for the last time at Edge Hall Road. Photo: Frank Orrell

Fergus Owens finds a gap in the Morley defence. Photo: Frank Orrell

