Emotionally charged photographs taken at Orrell RUFC's last match at Edge Hall Road

For more than half a century Edge Hall Road was synonymous with Orrell RUFC. The club had been based at several locations including Kitt Green and Abbey Lakes but moved there in 1950 and become one of the top teams in the country before the professional era. But in 2007 they left Edge Hall Road and many tearful supporters and ex-stars to mark the occasion.