Faces and places: pictures of Miles Lane in Shevington and Appley Bridge spanning a century

Connecting the two villages of Appley Bridge and Shevington, Miles Lane has a long history. It has also changed its course, having originally carried on from Broad O’th’ Lane through to Randles Corner. But when the M6 was built, the top part was severed from the rest of a road and New Miles Lane was created to sprout off Shevington Lane.