FACTORY FLASHBACKS: pictures of food on the Wigan production line

From sweets to scratchings, from biscuits to beans, Wigan is quite a hotbed when it comes to food manufacture.
Here’s a dip into our picture archives of some of these firms making products for the shops and supermarkets over the decades.
1. Terry Wynn MEP gets to sample the Uncle Joe's Mint Balls straight off the production line during a visit to William Santus & Co. He is pictured with joint managing director Antony Winnard
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Wigan at Work: Hitchen Foods.
A production line at Hitchen Foods, Ince Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
3. Alistair Marsden, managing director of Rivington Foods Limited, Hindley Green, was overseeing the installatin of a new £500,000 production line to make wafer biscuits
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. The Wigan Delekta frozen food processing factory in 1970
. Photo: STAFF