Familiar faces and places in Wigan from 1975

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Here’s a classic trip down Memory Lane, as we take you back 50 years to the Wigan of 1975.

Older readers are challenged to see how many familiar faces – celebrity or otherwise – they recognise.

Familiar faces and places in Wigan, 1975.

1. MixCollage-17-Jul-2025-01-41-PM-2543.jpg

Familiar faces and places in Wigan, 1975.

Doctors and nurses from Billinge Hospital who took part in a charity football match in aid of the David Mather Geriatric Unit at Billinge in November 1975.

2. 1975

Doctors and nurses from Billinge Hospital who took part in a charity football match in aid of the David Mather Geriatric Unit at Billinge in November 1975.

The fading sign for the Hole House Inn in on number 117 Danes Avenue, Hindley, in 1975.

3. 1975

The fading sign for the Hole House Inn in on number 117 Danes Avenue, Hindley, in 1975.

Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation.

4. 1975

Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation.

