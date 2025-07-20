Older readers are challenged to see how many familiar faces – celebrity or otherwise – they recognise.
1. MixCollage-17-Jul-2025-01-41-PM-2543.jpg
Familiar faces and places in Wigan, 1975. Photo: Wigan Today
2. 1975
Doctors and nurses from Billinge Hospital who took part in a charity football match in aid of the David Mather Geriatric Unit at Billinge in November 1975. Photo: Wigan Today
3. 1975
The fading sign for the Hole House Inn in on number 117 Danes Avenue, Hindley, in 1975. Photo: STAFF
4. 1975
Coronation Street's Albert Tatlock (actor Jack Howarth) receives a charity cheque for £265 from licensees of the Brookhouse Inn on City Road, Kitt Green, Sally and Joe Cook and customers on Wednesday 29th of January 1975. The money was in aid of the National Spastics Society for which Jack was a collector on behalf of the Stars' Organisation. Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.