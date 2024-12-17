Both the faces and the outfits will have changed but see if you recognise anyone – including yourselves!
1. Sport in Wigan in the early 1980s
2. 1985
The Ince United football team in December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1984
Cycle racing in Mesnes Park on Sunday 2nd of September 1984. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1985
Wigan Ladies Hockey Club and opponents from Trinidad and Tobago who played a match at Lowton High School on Sunday 4th of August 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
