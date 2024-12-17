Famous faces to local amateurs: Wigan sport 1980-1985

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Amateur and children’s rugby, football, water polo, netball and cycling events covered by Wigan Observer staff photographers in the early 1980s have been unearthed for our latest retro gallery.

Both the faces and the outfits will have changed but see if you recognise anyone – including yourselves!

2. 1985

The Ince United football team in December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1984

Cycle racing in Mesnes Park on Sunday 2nd of September 1984. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1985

Wigan Ladies Hockey Club and opponents from Trinidad and Tobago who played a match at Lowton High School on Sunday 4th of August 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

