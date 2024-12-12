Festive flashback: carol-singing and services in Wigan 1974-2019

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Christmas would be a much more subdued festival without all its memorable music. Carol services are a festive tradition that the whole family can enjoy and will be taking place at churches across the borough over the next couple of weeks.

This trawl through our archives has found pictures of carol concerts in Wigan going as far back as 1974 up to 2019.

.

1. Wigan carol singing 1974-2019

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Friends of Bryn organised a Carol Service at Bryn Christmas Tree

2. RETRO

Friends of Bryn organised a Carol Service at Bryn Christmas Tree Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Town Centre Carol Service at Wigan Parish Church in 2012

3. RETRO

Town Centre Carol Service at Wigan Parish Church in 2012 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
The Big Carol Service and Nativity Parade, Wigan town centre Children from St Andrew's CE Primary School, Springfield, on Standishgate in 2009

4. RETRO

The Big Carol Service and Nativity Parade, Wigan town centre Children from St Andrew's CE Primary School, Springfield, on Standishgate in 2009 Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice