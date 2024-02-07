Flashback: 11 pictures old and relatively new of people and places on Belle Green Lane, Ince

Here is a selection of pictures of the street, locals, workers and events.
1. Belle Green Lane, Ince
2. Belle Green Lane, Higher Ince, in January 1972
3. The darts pairs finalists at The Bush pub on Belle Green Lane in 1981
4. Sheila Parkinson, centre, cancer patient, along with friends from The Bush Hotel, Belle Green Lane, presents a cheque for £771 to Stewart Harrison (Senior Oncology Nurse) and Sandra Hitchen (Oncology Nurse) of Wigan and Leigh Cancer Unit Fund (Patients Comfort) Oncology Unit, at Wigan Infirmary's Christopher Home. The money was raised in just seven days through raffles and a sponsored fancy dress pub crawl in 1996
