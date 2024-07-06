Flashback: a beach party held on Wigan's King Street in 2009

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
There was plenty of sand, but not much sunshine as a beach party weekend came to Wigan in the summer of 2009. Revellers wearing bikinis, hula skirts and sunhats had to take along their brollies too. But it didn’t detract from the fun whose focal point was a 24ft stage at the bottom of the road. In front of the stage there was a massive sand pit – just in case anyone felt the urge to make a sandcastle! and six local bands – Boomin, Elias T Hoth, Limbo Competition, Before Autumn Falls, The 13th and The Blame – entertained the crowds. There were also plenty of games and competitions, including limbo dancing, Best Beach Babe and Best Hunk in Trunks.

Proceeds from the celebration, organised by town centre management and local shops, went the North West Children’s Hospitals appeal.

1. Wigan's King Street beach party 2009

.Photo: Maurice Jones

2. A group of party-goers

.Photo: Maurice Jones

3. From the sponsors Holiday Gateway are Angela Lucas, Leslay Pugh, Danielle Ramsdale along with G and Dominic from Revolution

.Photo: Maurice Jones

4. From left to right: are Tasha Webster and Allison Seddon pictured in Revolution

.Photo: Maurice Jones

