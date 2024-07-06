Flashback: a beach party held on Wigan's King Street in 2009

There was plenty of sand, but not much sunshine as a beach party weekend came to Wigan in the summer of 2009. Revellers wearing bikinis, hula skirts and sunhats had to take along their brollies too. But it didn’t detract from the fun whose focal point was a 24ft stage at the bottom of the road. In front of the stage there was a massive sand pit – just in case anyone felt the urge to make a sandcastle! and six local bands – Boomin, Elias T Hoth, Limbo Competition, Before Autumn Falls, The 13th and The Blame – entertained the crowds. There were also plenty of games and competitions, including limbo dancing, Best Beach Babe and Best Hunk in Trunks.